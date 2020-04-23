Disha Patani Reveals Secret Workout Routine That Helps Her Stay Fit During Lockdown

Disha Patani’s fans have been swooning over her impeccable beauty in her recent pictures. The actor has been giving major fitness goals with her dance and workout routines. The actor in the recent past made her fans go gaga over her stunning dance video on a Hollywood song. In a recent media interaction, the actor revealed how she is keeping herself fit amid coronavirus lockdown.

Disha Patani's workout routine

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Disha Patani, when asked about her workout routines during quarantine, went on to say that she is working out at home, starting her day by some morning cardio followed by running on a treadmill and weight training in the evening. The actor added that she has some weights at home for weight training. Disha Patani has a set workout routine in quarantine that is morning cardio to burn fats and calories followed by weight training to build muscles. Disha’s home workout routine is accompanied by a perfect diet to maintain her body. Apart from cardio and weight training, Disha also does MMA gymnastics and has done some great slap spin tornado kick, dropkicks, sidekicks, and much more which just adds on to a great muscle definition and flexibility.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film, despite being one of the most awaited crime thrillers, received mixed responses from the audiences. Disha Patani is also expected to be seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan, according to a news portal. This film will also feature Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. This film is expected to be released on Eid this year. The movie has been produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

