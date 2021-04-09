Ayesha Takia's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know The Actor

Ayesha Takia celebrates her birthday on April 10. The actor, who made her film debut with the Vatsal Seth-starrer Tarzan: The Wonder Car, went on to star in films such as Socha Na Tha, Dor, Sunday and Paathshaala, amongst others. In order to celebrate the actor's life and journey in the film world, a quiz based on Ayesha Takia's movies, her personal life and various other pieces of Ayesha Takia's trivia has been curated. Take Ayesha Takia's quiz below and find out how well do you know the actor and her work.

Ayesha Takia's birthday quiz:

1) Which one from the following list of cities is Ayesha Takia's place of birth?

a) Bangalore

b) Mumbai

c) Chennai

d) Delhi

2) What is Ayesha Takia's Zodiac Sign?

a) Aries

b) Libra

c) Virgo

d) Scorpio

3) What is Ayesha Takia's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) Between US $20-30 Million

b) Between US $40-50 Million

c) Between US $10-20 Million

d) No official information regarding her fortune has been revealed yet

4) Which film sees Ayesha Takia share screen space with the likes of Nagarjuna and Anushka Shetty?

a) Super

b) Brahmastra

c) Socha Na Tha

d) Wanted

5) Which one from the following list of Ayesha Takia's movies can be described as a supernatural thriller?

a) 8x10 Tasveer

b) Tarzan: The Wonder Car

c) All Of the Above

d) None of the above

6) Which one from the following list of Ayesha Takia's movies can be described as a heist film?

a) Cash

b) Dor

c) Socha Na Tha

d) She hasn't ever worked in a heist film

7) What is the name of Ayesha Takia's husband?

a) Sam Azmi

b) Farhan Azmi

c) Abdul Kader

d) None of the above

8) Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut with Tarzan: The Wonder Car, but, that wasn't going to be her debut film. Which film was she supposed to enter the industry with?

a) Dor

b) Fool N Final

c) Socha Na Tha

d) Wanted

9) What is the name of the last movie that Ayesha Takia appeared in?

a) Aap Ke Liye Hum

b) Dor

c) Wanted

d) Paatshaala

10) Which one from the following list of films sees Ayesha Takia as a school teacher?

a) Super

b) Paatshaala

c) Dor

d) None of the above

11) How many films have Ayesha Takia worked on with Shahid Kapoor?

a) 3

b) 0

c) 1

d) 2

12) Which one from the following list of Ayesha Takia films can be described as a revenge drama?

a) Socha Na Tha

b) Dor

c) Tarzan: The Wonder Car

d) None of the above

13) Which one from the following list of Ayesha Takia films is inspired by the Hollywood feature presentation, Love Actually?

a) Salaam E Ishq

b) Dil Maange More

c) Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota

d) Delhi Safari

14) Which one from the following list of Ayesha Takia's movies sees her share screen space with the late Irrfan Khan?

a) Dor

b) Salaam-E-Ishq

c) Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota

b) None of the above

15) Which one from the following list of Indian animated features sees Ayesha Takia voicing a character?

a) Mahabharat

b) Delhi Safari

c) Kochadaiiyaan

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-c, 4-a, 5-c, 6-a, 7-b, 8-c, 9-a, 10-b, 11-a, 12-c, 13-a, 14-c, 15-b

(DISCLAIMER: The above information regarding Ayesha Takia's Net Worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Promo Image Source: Ayesha Takia Instagram