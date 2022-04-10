Ayesha Takia's Husband Alleges Racism At Goa Airport, 'An Officer Tried To Touch My Wife'

Actor Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi has made some serious claims alleging racism at the Goa Airport. He took to his social media account and claimed that his family faced ‘racial and sexual abuse’ after the security staff at the airport read out his name.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan tweeted, "Dear @CISFHQrs I was boarding for Mumbai on @IndiGo6E 6386, 18:40 hrs flight & these racist officers R P Singh, A K Yadav, commander Rout & senior officer (SP category) Bahadur purposely singled me & my family (wife & son) immediately after they read out my name out loud to team."

'Armed male officer tried to physically touch my wife': Farhan Azmi

He further added, "Altercation started when an armed male officer at the security desk tried to physically touch & tell my wife, son to stand in another line while all other families were standing together for security. All I said to him is to dare touch any female her & maintain distance @CISFHQrs."

One of Farhan's tweets read, "It didn't stop here! Senior officer Bahadur then signalled me, @CISFHQrs guard, with his hand who was ready to frisk me. This racist **##** made a dirty sexual comment while he was checking my pockets which had only a 500 note (video on record) @CPMumbaiPolice @aaigoaairport."

'This matter shall be duly looked into': Goa Airport

Soon after Goa Airport took Farhan's tweets into its cognizance, it replied, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you and your family while travelling. Pl, be rest assured this matter shall be duly looked into." He then responded, "Thank you for your prompt response @aaigoaairport. This was highly embarrassing and disturbing to go through with my wife & son around. I will be taking this up legally as well. Appreciate your message."

More on Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi's wedding

Farhan is the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. He tied the knot with Ayesha in 2009 and the couple has a son named Mikail Azmi. Ayesha seems to have quit showbiz but she has fans spread all across the country and her social media handle is proof of it. She keeps updating her fans with regular Instagram posts, which is mainly about her son and some mirror selfies.

Image: Twitter/@spiceradioca