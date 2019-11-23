Ayushmann Khurrana & Rajkummar Rao Burn The Dance Floor With Their Moves; Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao took us back to the Bareilly Ki Barfi days as the two were captured dancing their hearts out at Bala's success bash recently. Grooving on 'Let's Nacho' from Kapoor and Sons, Rao and Khurrana entertained everyone at the party with their killer dance moves. In the next set, it was Ayushmann showing off some Bhangra moves with brother Aparshakti Khurrana. Watch video.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his film choices, shares his mantra for box-office success

When Ayushmann suggested Rajkummar's name for Bareilly Ki Barfi

In an interview to PTI, Ayushmann says, "I've never done a two-hero film and its okay to do it. In 'Vicky Donor', Anu Kapoor, I thought, had a more author-backed role than me. But he wasn't my contemporary, Rajkummar is. But if the script is good, then why not. Once in a while, it's good to do a two-hero film." The actor says he was the one who suggested Rajkummar's name for the film, despite knowing that his character will get all the appreciation.

Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana's film achieves a rare feat, leaves other B-town films behind

"I love him (Rajkummar) as a person and an actor. I was the one who suggested his name for the character. His role is more author-backed than mine. I knew he will get all the good reviews for acting in the film. I won't be surprised if they say 'he stole the show' because his role is like that, transition from a meek to an aggressive guy. I trigger that change but he is doing it," the 32-year-old actor adds.

Rajkummar Rao & Ekta Kapoor dance on 90s Govinda's song; Watch

The "Meri Pyaari Bindu" star says he looks up to Rajkummar's ability of transforming himself in all of his film. "We are similar in a way but the kind of films we've done are slightly different. He has done mostly alternate cinema, I've done a mix of both. My films are somewhere in between good commercial success and are also content-based. I've always looked up to Rajkummar because he is so versatile. He changes so much in every film, which isn't easy. He has brought this film ('Bareilly Ki Barfi') to another level. Selfishly, I feel you should have great actors as eventually, if a film succeeds, everyone wins."



Rajkummar Rao engages in PM Narendra Modi's India Wali Diwali campaign

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.