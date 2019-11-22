Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On His Film Choices, Shares His Mantra For Box-office Success

Ayushmann Khurrana has been reigning in the Hindi film industry with his exemplary acting skills and content-driven movie choices. Continuing his spell of successive hits at the box office is his latest film, Amar Kaushik's Bala, which is all set to enter the 100 crore club. The actor, however, claimed that he does not believe in chasing a number at the box office as his passion for the craft drives him to undertake his films.

The actor emphasised how it is the content of his films that excite him enough to take risks with every project. Ayushmann also said that he strongly believes in not taking up any film only to play safe with the money that it makes. Ayushmann believes that the box office run is a “responsibility” given to him to improve himself as an actor, as well as the quality of his films so that the audience is entertained through his work.

Power of a common man

Ayushmann Khurrana created waves in the industry right from his debut film Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor which dealt with socially uncomfortable topics like infertility and sperm donation. Since then, the actor's choice of projects has always been that of a social take on the problems faced by an ordinary man. The simplicity of the content makes the stories extremely relatable to the audiences which, the actor claims, is a confidence-boosting experience for him. He also believes that entertainment should be at the core of cinema even if the medium and pace change.

The actor also admitted to always standing by his "gut instincts" while choosing a new and exciting script to work on a project. Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly has two more films in the pipelines right now. Aanand L. Rai's production Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo opposite veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan are the upcoming projects that the actor has already started filming for.

