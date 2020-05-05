Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Practiced 'social Distancing' During Dating; See Pic

Tahir Kashyap as a part of 'Throwback Tuesday', took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with husband Ayushmann Khurrana from their first year of dating. Sitting next to each other, not holding hands and with a good amount of space in between, Tahira said they practiced social distancing even when they were dating each other.

Dia Mirza, Ekta Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Aparshakti Khurrana, and many more dropped comments saying they look the 'cutest'.

Tahir and Ayushmann completed 19 amazing years of their marriage in March 2020. Sharing her thoughts, Tahira wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”

The two left the Internet in awe when they took up the TikTok's 'Who is More Likely To' challenge. Ayushmann and Tahira spilled some secrets of their marriage and captioned the video as, "We are pretty confident about these questions".

Questions like — 'Who is always right?', or 'Who dresses better', 'Who is a better kisser', 'Who works harder?', 'Who is smarter', both of them pointed at themselves.

But when the question was, 'Who's more Horny' or 'Who's going to make more money?', 'Who's likely to forget anniversary or write a love poem?', 'Who's more argumentative', 'Who's the bigger baby when sick', 'Who's the most embarrassing?' — both pointed at Ayushmann.

