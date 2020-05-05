Ayushmann Khurrana Enrolls In An Online Course On Indian History; Says, 'I Am Excited'

Ayushmann Khurrana has been quite active on social media lately, entertaining his fans amid coronavirus lockdown. Be it songs or self-written poems, he has been brushing up on his old hobbies and keeping his fans updated about the same. Recently, in an interview with ANI, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about enrolling for an online course on Indian history.

Talking about the reason behind his enrolment he said that, he believes in the fact of learning and evolving as long as a person lives. He added that he has always worked on evolving himself, because he believes that everyone is blessed to learn and evolve for as long as they live. Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned that he seeks knowledge and has always been like this. The actor wrapped up his conversation saying that he is enrolling himself for an online course to discover more about India’s past and he is super excited for the same. He added that the experience would be enriching and fulfilling.

In the recent past, joining the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities who are paying homage to the brave hearts, Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartwarming poem. The star wrote the poem and shared it on his Twitter handle. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor penned a heartfelt poem for all the soldiers who lost their lives in the Handwara terror encounter. Read his post here:

