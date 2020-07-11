Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap’s Adorable Video Winning Hearts, Watch

Tahira Kashyap recently shared a video with husband Ayushmann Khuranna in which she is trying to trick him. Tahira posted the video on her Instagram handle, where she is quite active. Read more about the adorable video of the duo that is surely going to melt your heart.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s adorable video

Tahira Kashyap is an Indian writer, professor, and theatre director. She is the wife of the National Award-winning actor, Ayushmann Khurrana. Lately, Tahira Kashyap has become very active on social media. On June 11, 2020, Tahira Kashyap shared a video of her playing a goofy prank on the husband, Ayushmann Khurrana. In the video, Tahira tries to confuse Ayushmann. First, she keeps her fingers on her cheeks saying "keep it on your chin" tricking her husband who falls in her trick as he follows her action not her words.

In the second attempt, when Tahira repeats the same, Ayushmann stops for a second and realises that his wife is saying to keep his fingers on the chin and he should not follow her action. Tahira then realises that she failed to trick her husband in the second try and laughs off. She captioned the video, “I have to say this one got it quite early! You can amuse yourself this weekend by trying it on others and trust me it could take them ages to figure out! Have funðŸ˜„ #weekend #weekendvibes #timepass #absolutevelapanti”.

Just as Tahira Kashyap shared the video on her social media, it set the internet on fire. Fans couldn’t stop drooling over this adorable video that has left them in awe. The post gained more than 46,000 views in an hour. Fans also spammed the comment section of the post with comments in awe.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s love story

Ayushmann Khuranna and Tahira Kashyap’s love story is nothing less than a total Bollywood romantic masala movie. Their love story dates back 12 years. The two used to attend the same tuitions, where Ayushmann Khurrana started crushing on his lady-love. Eventually, the two started dating after their school. A few years later, the actor proposed Tahira Kashyap like a complete gentleman, with a ring in his hand and music playing the background, red roses, wine, and a romantic candlelight dinner. In 2011, the couple tied the knot. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are proud parents of two lovely children, Virajveer (born in January 2012), and daughter Varushka (born in April 2014). Over the years, the two have been through many ups and downs. The two have fought failure, battled cancer, and enjoyed success, all together.

