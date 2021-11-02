Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and treated fans with the first look of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial film also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead opposite Ayushmann. Apart from sharing the first look, the actor informed that the film is slated to hit the screens on December 10 this year.

Going by the first look video it seems that the actor will be seen playing a fitness enthusiast in the film, while Vaani will be his love interest. The poster showed Ayushmann and Vaani in a lip lock position as they seem to profess their love for each other. “Yeh aashiqui kuch alag hai ❤️ #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out on 8th November! Get ready to fall in love on 10th December in cinemas near you.[sic],” Ayushmann wrote while sharing the first look.

Watch 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's' first look here:

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor unveil Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's first glimpse

The actor further revealed that the trailer of the film will be released on November 8. Vaani Kapoor shared the motion poster on Instagram and wrote, “Tis the season of sass, drama and AASHIQUI #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out on 8th November! Get ready to fall in love on 10th December in cinemas near you[sic].”

The film was initially scheduled to release on July 9, 2021. However, due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and its second wave, the makers had to postpone the film. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was first announced in October, last year. Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo with director Abhishek Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The film shows a modern-day love story between a cross-functional athlete and a transgender. Announcing the film, Ayushmann Khurrana had written, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor[sic].” The film's team wrapped up the shoot in December 2020. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui became the first Bollywood film to complete its shoot entirely during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Doctor G, Anubhav Sinha's directorial Anek. Apart from this, he recently collaborated with Aanand L Rai for his next Action Hero. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor was recently seen in Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.

(IMAGE: Instagram/VaaniKapoor)