Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Article 15', Shares A Clip On Social Media

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 has completed 2 years on June 28. The movie is one of the best works of Ayushmann and he received a lot of accolades when it released in 2019. Ayushmann took to his social media account to share a clip from the movie and celebrate 2 years of the film.

Ayushmann celebrates 2 years of Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a clip from his movie Article 15 and thanked the director of the film Anubhav Sinha for making him a part of the film on 2 years of Article 15. In the clip, different crucial scenes of all the main cast are shown. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Ayushmann’s post. Celebrities like Sanjana Sanghi and Sharib Hashmi praised the movie in the comments section. Comedian Jaspreet Singh even commented on Ayushmann’s post and said, “One of the finest and honest movies of the recent times.” Check out the comments below.

Article 15 is a 2019 crime drama film that revolves around an upright city-bred police officer who launches an attack against the caste system after he sees the poor conditions of a rural area where unlawful practices are being done on lower caste people and discrimination is done without blinking an eye. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Sayani Gupta played crucial roles in the movie. The film released on June 28, 2019, and is available to stream on Netflix. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann talked about how disruptive content of films like Article 15 would be needed to bring back the audience to the theatres. He said that Article 15 is a special film in his filmography and he can’t thank the director Anubhav Sinha enough for giving him one of the most cherished films of his career. He added that the film was an eye-opening experience for him and helped him see things from a different lens. More to the point, he added that we need films like Article 15, with its superlative content to pull back people to the theatres.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S INSTAGRAM

