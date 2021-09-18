Ayushmann Khurrana Cherishes Every Fan Letter: 'Makes Me Strive Harder As An Artiste'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatile acting range and choosing to star in films that break the stereotypes in society. The actor recently revealed that he stores every handwritten fan letter that he receives. He also said that these letters bough him immense joy and made him strive harder as an artist.

'Letters bring me immense joy and make me strive harder as an artiste'- Ayushmann Khurrana

Sharing his gratitude for handwritten letters, Ayushmann said, "I remember writing and posting letters while growing up and even now I prefer writing and leaving letters for my loved ones. It's an old-world charm that really fascinates me. I'm truly overwhelmed that I receive handwritten letters from my well-wishers." The actor had also recently shared pictures of his fan's handwritten letters on his Instagram story.

Talking about the "immense joy" these letters bring to him, the actor added, "I make it a point to read each of them. Their love inspires me. Some also give me very constructive feedback and that helps me understand how they are perceiving my work. These letters bring me immense joy and make me strive harder as an artiste."

On the work front , Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the movie Doctor G. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the first look of his character from his upcoming movie. The movie is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is a medical campus comedy-drama. While sharing the first look of the movie Ayushmann wrote "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #Doctor G First Look."

Talking to ANI about his upcoming movie the actor said, "The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It's an honour to portray a doctor on screen for the first time. I'm truly excited to start shooting the film, also because it's going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti."

Image: PTI