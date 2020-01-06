The Debate
The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns JNU Violence, Emphasizes 'nothing Greater Than Humanity'

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his thoughts on the JNU violence through an original poem that he shared on his Twitter account earlier on Monday.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter account and expressed his stand in the form of an original verse written by him amidst the ongoing political scenario in the country. Condemning the brutal attacks on students and teachers of Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening, Ayushmann penned his thoughts stating 'insaaniyat se bada kuch nahin' (that there is nothing greater than humanity). He went onto say that if there are people whose views and thoughts differ, then 'tujhe uss soch ko nochne ka hak nahin' (no one has the right to pluck at their views).

Have a look at his tweet:

(there's nothing greater than humanity
Not religion, not politics
not treasure, not heritage
Some have new ideas and opinions
If they differ then different they should be
But you have no right to pluck that idea
This is the Indian democracy
and there is no doubt in it.)

Read | JNU campus violence: JNUSU demands 'cowardly' vice-chancellor's resignation

Bollywood on JNU

Other Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their anger and fury over the political unrest in the country after 50-odd masked goons attacked the students and wreaked havoc at the JNU campus on Sunday evening. Sharing a video of the chaotic scenes amid the attack, Taapsee Pannu called it ‘saddening’ and termed it ‘Irreversible damage’ to express her concern about the place where ‘future is shaped’. Sonam Kapoor termed it as ‘Shocking disgusting and cowardly’ while fuming at the attackers for covering their faces. Dia Mirza also took to Twitter and asked the police for answers.

Read | Violence in JNU campus reminds of Nazi rule: Cong

Have a look at their tweets:

Read | AMU, Jadavpur University students protest to show solidarity with JNU

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana: Original micro poems of the actor on Twitter

 

 

