Ayushmann Khurrana Condemns JNU Violence, Emphasizes 'nothing Greater Than Humanity'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter account and expressed his stand in the form of an original verse written by him amidst the ongoing political scenario in the country. Condemning the brutal attacks on students and teachers of Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening, Ayushmann penned his thoughts stating 'insaaniyat se bada kuch nahin' (that there is nothing greater than humanity). He went onto say that if there are people whose views and thoughts differ, then 'tujhe uss soch ko nochne ka hak nahin' (no one has the right to pluck at their views).

Have a look at his tweet:

इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं

धर्म नहीं, सियासत नहीं.

धन नहीं, विरासत नहीं.

किसी की हो सोच नई,

हो अलग तो अलग सही,

पर तुझे उस सोच को नोचने का हक़ नहीं,

यही भारत का लोकतंत्र है,

और इसमें किसी को शक़ नहीं।



-आयुष्मान — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 6, 2020

(there's nothing greater than humanity

Not religion, not politics

not treasure, not heritage

Some have new ideas and opinions

If they differ then different they should be

But you have no right to pluck that idea

This is the Indian democracy

and there is no doubt in it.)

Read | JNU campus violence: JNUSU demands 'cowardly' vice-chancellor's resignation

Bollywood on JNU

Other Bollywood celebrities have also expressed their anger and fury over the political unrest in the country after 50-odd masked goons attacked the students and wreaked havoc at the JNU campus on Sunday evening. Sharing a video of the chaotic scenes amid the attack, Taapsee Pannu called it ‘saddening’ and termed it ‘Irreversible damage’ to express her concern about the place where ‘future is shaped’. Sonam Kapoor termed it as ‘Shocking disgusting and cowardly’ while fuming at the attackers for covering their faces. Dia Mirza also took to Twitter and asked the police for answers.

Read | Violence in JNU campus reminds of Nazi rule: Cong

Have a look at their tweets:

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

Read | AMU, Jadavpur University students protest to show solidarity with JNU

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana: Original micro poems of the actor on Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.