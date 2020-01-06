AMU, Jadavpur University Students Protest To Show Solidarity With JNU

Students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday held a candle march in support of the JNU students after a brutal attack took place on the JNU campus, in New Delhi on Sunday. The students lit candles and raised banners to show solidarity with the students who were severely injured during the violence.

Students held posters which read "AMU stands in solidarity with JNU", "JNU Zindabad", "AMU Zindabad", and "Down with ABVP" during the march.

"This candle march was carried out in connection with the atrocities on JNU students on Monday. Goons came from outside and beat the students on campus, this is outrageous, the government should take strict action against the culprits," one of the student leaders told the reporters.

He also alleged that the violence had been carried out on the orders of the ABVP workers. Likewise in Kolkata, students of the Jadavpur University also carried out a march to support the JNU community.

Mumbai students protest

Students from various colleges held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students.

Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence. It was an "impromptu assembly at a short notice,” a student said.

JNU violence

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The injured were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre

Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.

Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP blamed each other for the incident. Cutting across political lines, the JNU administration and political leaders had condemned the attack on students and asked the Delhi police to take actions against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from ANI)