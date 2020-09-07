Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival For Introducing Gender-free Film Awards

In an interview with Deadline, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about Berlin Film Festival’s iconic decision to boycott gender-based awards. Showering praises on their initiative, Ayushmann Khurrana lauded the movement and mentioned that gender divisions only highlight the long prevalent divisive nature of the society. More so, the actor also hoped that the film festivals across the world and India should follow the suit.

Good performances should be seen without a gender lens: Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana opined that it is imperative to neutralise awards when it comes to adjudicating the best work in a year. In his interview, Ayushmann Khurrana mentioned that every award function in the country should take a step towards having a more progressive society by boycotting gender-based awards. The actor also revealed that good performances should be seen without the gender lens.

Last month, the Berlin Film Festival announced that it will become the first major festival to do away with the distinction between male and female acting categories. Reportedly, Silver Bears will be awarded for Best Leading Performance and Best Supporting Performance.

On the professional front-

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading rolesGulabo Sitabo. follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020. If the reports are to be believed, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in the much-loved film, Toolsidas Junior with actor Alaya F.

The actor was also appreciated for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, the movie chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre.

