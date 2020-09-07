India's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Lowest Globally, Surge In Recovery Cases: Health Ministry

As the Coronavirus cases continue to increase at an alarming rate, the recovery rate has been improving remarkably as well with more number of patients recuperating every day, the Union Health Ministry said. In another glimmer of hope, the fatality rate of the country is one of the lowest globally and has further dropped to 1.72 percent as on date, the Health Ministry added.

Surge in COVID-19 recoveries

According to the Union health ministry, India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to nearly 32 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 77.32 percent with a record of 73,642 patients recovering in a day, on Sunday. There are 8,62,320 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country accounting for only 20.96 percent of the total caseload, the ministry highlighted.

"The spike in the daily recovered COVID-19 patients continues in the country. For the second successive day, India has clocked a record recovery of more than 70,000 patients in a single day. With this surge in numbers of patients getting recovered on a daily basis, India's recovery rate has been further pushed upwards to 77.32 percent," the ministry said on Sunday.

As per the data released by the ministry, a total of 73,642 patients have recovered and been discharged from either home or facility isolation or hospitals in a day. The ministry applauded the sustained efforts put in by the Centre, state and union territory governments for identifying patients at an early stage for the infection through their high levels of testing. This has enabled their timely treatment, guided by the Standard Treatment Protocol for both home or facility isolation and hospitalisation, the ministry said.

'Fatality rate one of the lowest globally'

Adding further the Health Ministry said that the central government in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has led the process of constant upgradation of clinical management skills of the ICU doctors in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the nation. The recoveries exceeded active cases of the infection by 23,18,545, it said.

"These measures have resulted in saving more lives. India's COVID-19 case fatality rate, one of the lowest globally, continues to further compress. It is pegged at 1.72 per cent as on date," the Ministry said.

COVID-19 situation in India

As of Monday, September 7, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 42,04,614 out of which 8,82,542 are active while 32,50,429 people have recovered and 71,642 people have succumbed to the lethal infection, according to the figures shared by the Ministry of health on its website.

