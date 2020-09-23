Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'truly Humbled' After Featuring In TIME's 100 Most Influential List

The Badhai Ho actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Bollywood celebrity who made it to TIME Magazine's list of 'Top 100 Most Influential People Of 2020'. Earlier this morning, Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to share the big news and express how 'honoured' he is to be a part of the prestigious list. The only other Indians who made it to the list apart from Khurrana are PM Narendra Modi, the Chief Executive Officer of Google Sundar Pichai, a London-based Indian doctor Ravindra Gupta and the 'dadi' from Shaheen Bagh, Bilkis.

Ayushmann is the only Indian artist on Time’s 100 Most Influential list 2020

Ayushmann is hands down one of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood in contemporary times. Deemed as the hit machine of Bollywood, Khurrana has delivered eight hit films at the box office, in a row. In addition to that, he has also carved his name in the history of Indian cinema by bringing progressive social entertainers on celluloid.

The powerhouse performer's contribution as an actor to bring about social change with the help of his films has been hailed by the eminent global publication, TIME Magazine. The Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor has been crowned one of the most influential people in the world this year by TIME. Ayushmann shares the list with other global artists including popstars Selena Gomez, J Balvin, Halsey, and The Weekend to name a few. The 36-year-old is also one of the only three global actors who featured in the TIME's list.

Talking about this prestigious achievement, a spokesperson of Ayushmann Khurrana quoted him saying, "I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen sharing the screen space with Big B in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo. The film released on Amazon Prime Video 12 June 2020. However, it received a mixed response from the critics as well as the masses.

