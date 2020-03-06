Ayushmann Khurrana Movies That Could Not Rake In Good Numbers At The Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest flick, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is reaching great heights. The storyline premises around a same-sex love story between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The Bala actor is known for his choice of scripts and films with intriguing storylines. However, there have been instances when Ayushmann Khurrana's choice failed to please fans. Here are the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star's movies that did not do well on the box office chart.

Nautanki Saala!

Post Ayushmann Khurrana's debut flick Vicky Donor, Nautanki Saala! was his second film. However, unlike his debut, Nautanki Saala! failed to impress the audience. The comedy-drama released in 2013 also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Pooja Salvi in the lead. Nautanki Saala! earned Rs 22.32 crores INR, according to Box Office India.

Bewakoofiyaan

Bewakoofiyaan was released in 2014, after Nautanki Saala! However, it was also unable to entertain the audience. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the flick also stars Rishi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in the lead characters. The film was a failure at the box-office with Rs. 22. 2 crores as the worldwide collection. The Nupur Asthana directorial narrates how the recession and the lack of money tests love.

Hawaizaada

In Hawaizaada, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the screen space with Mithun Chakraborty and Kanishka Singh Deo. The Vibhu Puri directorial is based on the life on an Indian scientist Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, who is credited to have constructed India's first unmanned plane. The film could not garner the expected collection at the box office. Hawaizaada's box office collection was only Rs. 5 crores.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Meri Pyaari Bindu is a romantic comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra as the lead actors. The YRF production's trailer was highly appreciated, but the film did not pull off well on the business front. Although the music album of the film was an instant hit, the storyline failed to impress the audience. Meri Pyaari Bindu managed to collect Rs. 17 crores at the box office.

