Ayushmann Khurrana On 2 Years Of 'Bala': 'Such Films Were Defining What Cinema Should Be'

It’s been two years since actor Ayushmann Khurrana impressed fans with his social-comedy film Bala where he played the role of a bald man who faces a problem because of his receding hairline. Ayushmann who has a host of films lined up in his kitty has established himself as the poster boy of content cinema in India today. His blockbuster social entertainers have brought taboo topics out in the open for public discussion and debate.

On the film turns 2, Aushmann Khurrana opens up about the film which was about inclusivity and acceptance of one’s own beauty, Ayushmann Khurrana reveals that the humongous success of the film made him confident that cinema that was once dubbed as off-beat is the new mainstream in India.

Ayushmann Khurrana gives views on social film Bala on its second anniversary

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Ayushmann in a press statement, said that, “Bala’s success reiterated the fact that good content cinema could not be dubbed as off-beat anymore. Such films had become a mainstream cinema and, in fact, they were defining what cinema should be.” He added, “I have to credit my director Amar Kaushik for his vision and my producer Dinesh Vijan for his belief in the subject. They were monumental forces in giving India a high content, super entertaining film that put the issue of inclusivity and evils of discrimination at its fore. I had taken this subject to them which had come via a dear friend Ranimol, which Dino and Amar developed it into such a unique feature.”

The actor who has been a part of content-driven films like Article 15, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, and more feels supremely confident to pick more unconventional subjects after Bala’s ground-breaking success. Elaborating upon the same, he said, “The fact that Bala became a roaring blockbuster solidified my belief system that I should walk the path less travelled and give audiences cinema that should always be novel yet highly engaging and entertaining. The love that I have got for Bala has only humbled me and made me strive to be a better entertainer who seeks to give an important message to audiences.”

Image: Instagram/AyushmannK/Filmfare