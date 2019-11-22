Ayushmaan Khurana Starrer 'Bala' To Hit The ₹100 Crore mark Soon

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The film is based on a man going through premature baldness. Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam feature in the romantic-comedy film along with Ayushmann.The film released on November 8, 2019, and collected ₹ 10.15 crores on its opening day. The film has been raking in strong numbers since day one at the box-office and is expected to reach the ₹ 100 crores mark soon.

Bala box-office collection - November 21, 2019

Bala performed extremely well in its first week at the box office earning ₹ 72 crores. The film's message of self-love and self-acceptance has been widely been appreciated by the audience. Bala performed well even after facing strong competition from the Sidharth-Riteish starrer Marjaavaan during the second week. On the second Thursday, Bala earned ₹ 1.80 crores, taking the overall domestic collection to ₹ 98.80 crores. Check out the detailed collections below.

#Bala shows strong trending in Week 2... Will cross ₹ 100 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: ₹ 98.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019

#Bala biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.24 cr

Week 2: ₹ 26.56 cr

Total: ₹ 98.80 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019

About Bala

Bala is written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik who previously directed the hit horror-comedy film Stree. Bala marked the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Yami Gautam was also seen with Ayushmann on-screen for the second time. The film is expected to cross the ₹ 100 crore mark today as it is reportedly registering stable footfalls in both single screens and multiplexes.

