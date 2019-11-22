The Debate
Ayushmaan Khurana Starrer 'Bala' To Hit The ₹100 Crore mark Soon

Ayushmaan Khurana starrer 'Bala' has been raking in strong numbers since day one at the box-office and is expected to reach the ₹ 100 crores mark soon

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala has been widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The film is based on a man going through premature baldness. Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam feature in the romantic-comedy film along with Ayushmann.The film released on November 8, 2019, and collected ₹ 10.15 crores on its opening day. The film has been raking in strong numbers since day one at the box-office and is expected to reach the ₹ 100 crores mark soon. 

Also read: Bala Box-Office Collection Day 13: The Film Is Near The 100 Crore Club

Bala box-office collection - November 21, 2019

Bala performed extremely well in its first week at the box office earning ₹ 72 crores. The film's  message of self-love and self-acceptance has been widely been appreciated by the audience. Bala performed well even after facing strong competition from the Sidharth-Riteish starrer Marjaavaan during the second week. On the second Thursday, Bala earned  ₹ 1.80 crores, taking the overall domestic collection to ₹ 98.80 crores. Check out the detailed collections below. 

Also read: Bala Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann's Film On The Way To Enter 100-crore Club

Also read: Bala: Box Office Collections Of The Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer On Day 12

About Bala

Bala is written by Niren Bhatt and directed by Amar Kaushik who previously directed the hit horror-comedy film Stree. Bala marked the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Yami Gautam was also seen with Ayushmann on-screen for the second time. The film is expected to cross the ₹ 100 crore mark today as it is reportedly registering stable footfalls in both single screens and multiplexes. 

Also read: Bala Vs Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Who Fared Better At The Ticket Windows?

Also read: Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Pens An Emotional Post For Fans

 

 

