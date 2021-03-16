Ayushmann Khurrana Posts Epic Roadies Throwback Picture To Wish Rannvijay Singha

It is Rannvijay Singha's birthday today. The popular MTV host and VJ celebrates his 38th birthday on March 16. Rannvijay has been a youth icon for many years and has always been an inspiration for millennials. The television celebrity has been receiving a plethora of wishes and gifts from his fans and close friends. Among them is Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who wished Rannbijay with an epic throwback picture from his Roadies days.

Ayushmann Khurrana posts throwback picture on Rannvijay Singha's birthday

On Rannvijay Singha's birthday, Ayushman turned nostalgic and posted a picture of him and Rann from when he was a contestant in the show. The picture is from his Roadies auditions. The never seen before picture shows a young Rannvijay holding a mic for Ayushmann Khurrana. Along with the picture, Ayushmann wrote, "Happy Birthday Paaji." Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's unseen photo from Roadies right here:

Ayushmann Khurrana in Roadies

Ayushmann was one of the Roadies' contestants in the second season of the popular MTV reality show. The second season had Rannvijay as the VJ as he was the winner of the first season. Ayushmann went on the become the ultimate roadie and emerged victorious in the second season. Post that he went on to work as a VJ with MTV for many years before getting his big Bollywood break in the movie Vicky Donor.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor which is slated to release in July 2021. Apart from that, Ayushmann was recently in Assam shooting for his upcoming movie Anek with Anubhav Sinha which is also scheduled to release in Septemeber 2021.

Rannvijay Singha shows and other projects

After winning the first season of Roadies, Rannvijay went on to host the next 10 season of Roadies. He turned into a gang leader from season 11 to season 14 and again went back to becoming a presenter for the reality show for the rest of the seasons. Rannvijay also tried his luck in Bollywood and starred in a handful of movies including London Dreams, Action Replayy and 3 AM A Paranormal Experience. He was last seen in the Netflix web series Mismatched as Professor Siddharth starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf. Rannvijay is currently seen hosting season 13 of the MTV reality show Splitsvilla with co-host Sunny Leone.

