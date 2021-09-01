Ayushmann Khurrana Promotes Brother Aparshakti's Film 'Helmet' With Quirky Video: Watch

Actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his debut as a lead actor with the upcoming film Helmet. As the actor is currently promoting his film, his elder brother, Ayushmann Khurrana, seemingly cannot keep calm. He is cheering for Aparshakti Khurana in his own way. The Vicky Donor actor recently dropped a quirky video on his social media handle and promoted Aparshakti's upcoming film.

Ayushmann Khurrana cheers for brother Aparshakti with a unique video

Ayushmann Khurrana has been showing his excitement for his brother Aparshakti's upcoming film Helmet for a long time now. The actor is promoting the film in his own way ever since its first look was unveiled. He recently took to his Instagram handle to promote the film with a funny video. In the video, the actor was seen riding a bicycle while wearing a helmet on his head. When the camera person asked Ayushmann the reason behind wearing the helmet, the actor said, "My brother's film Helmet is releasing soon." The actor then advised the cameraman and said, "You should also wear a helmet, not only while riding a bike." Several celebrities complemented the actor for his unique promotion. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Trust in the khurana brothers to do things differently 👏," while actor Nirmaan commented, "Best promotion ever."

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the film's trailer soon after it was released. He wrote, "Mere bhai ki pehli film as a lead ❤️," in the caption. Aparshakti Khurrana reacted to the post with a series of red hearts. Abhishek Bannerjee, who plays a pivotal role in the film, also dropped some emoticons.

Helmet release date and other details

The film Helmet is an upcoming comedy flick starring Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. The film's plot reflects the embarrassment of buying condoms in society. The trailer of the film depicts the protagonist not being able to buy a condom from the medical store out of embarrassment. Later, the lead character, played by Aparshakti, accidentally steals a truck full of condoms with the help of his two friends. As they realise people are embarrassed about buying condoms, they find a unique yet safe way to sell them. The film is set to premiere on Zee5 on September 3.

IMAGE: AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S TWITTER