Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Dream Girl 2 Criticism, Says 'commercial Films Are...'

Ayushmann Khurrana has a response to the critics of his latest film Dream Girl 2. The sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl has remained steady at the box office and has minted Rs 59.50 crore in six days.

3 things you need to know

The film is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa who also directed the original in 2019.

Dream Girl 2 is Ayushmann Khurrana's first theatrical hit since Article 15 (2019).

Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Dream Girl 2 audience is same as Gadar 2 audience: Khurrana

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about the criticism of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana clarified that the movie is not one of the films that needs to be watched with a magnifying glass, or with an extremely discerning perspective. He insisted that Dream Girl 2 is a "broad stroke film", and that one cannot apply logic or go into intricacies of. He said, "Commercial films are there for junta, for those who just want to have fun."

He added, "The audience for Dream Girl 2 is the same audience for Gadar 2. There is a crazy suspension of disbelief in this film - Dream Girl 2 is an outright massy, single screen and commercial comedy."

Dream Girl 2 is fodder for Andhadhun: Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana also spoke about why films like Dream Girl 2 are an integral part of his filmography like Article 15 or An Action Hero. The actor explained, "Dream Girl 2 is fodder for Andhadhun. Unless a Dream Girl 2 works, you won’t find the courage to do an Article 15 or Andhadhun. It just gives you that audience."

The actor stated that while as a purist, he will always feel like doing more films an Andhadhun or Article 15, Dream Girl 2 lets him show off his quirky side." The actor added, "Of course credible films also age well, but nothing is sweeter than box office success."