Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls 'rude' Behaviour Of Celebs Towards Him; 'They Don't Remember'

Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his acting mettle in his decade long stint in the film industry, with films like Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha among others. The star has come a long way since his first job as a radio personality, post which he worked as a VJ and anchored a number of reality shows.

His work made him interview several notable Bollywood personalities in the past, with the actor admitting some of them were 'rude' to him during these interactions. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Khurrana revealed there were a lot of instances when he faced such behaviour, stating that 'most of the actors' don't care sometimes.

Ayushmann Khurrana recalls Bollywood celebrities being 'rude' to him

Without divulging the names of the stars, Ayushmann said, "It's just that when you interview with people, your A-game should be out there. Like if you are asking me questions, I should be interested in questions and also give you answers which make sense, and it's interactive and engages the audience. Most of the actors, they don't care, sometimes. Maybe that time they didn't."

When asked if their behaviour changed after he turned into a well-known actor, Ayushmann added, "They didn't remember. Because if your films are releasing, you have 20 interviews lined up, they don't remember. I am glad they don't, it would have been embarrassing for them."

Ayushmann Khurrana completes 10 years in Bollywood

The star, who made his acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012, recently celebrated 10 years of its release. Marking the milestone by sharing a picture of a rehearsal shot from the film, Ayushmann wrote, "It’s been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes."

He continued, "Thank you my guru @shoojitsircar da, @ronnie.lahiri and @thejohnabraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero!" The film also starred Yami Gautam in her Hindi acting debut, as well as Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles. It was later remade in Telugu and Tamil languages.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AYUSHMANNK)