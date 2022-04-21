Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. He has always managed to win the hearts of the audience with his stellar performance in his unusual subject-oriented films. Over the years Ayushmann has strengthened this foothold in the industry.

As the renowned actor completed a decade in Bollywood, he opened up on why he chose Vicky Donor as his launch film and how it acted as a catalyst in making him inclined toward films that are more content-driven or have social messages, or deal with taboo subjects.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on why he chose the Soojit Sircar directorial romantic comedy film Vicky Donor as his first film, the actor said-

“I think the script was beautiful. And I really believed in Shoojit Sircar. I watched his previous films. There was this film called ‘Shoebite’ which never released with Amitabh Bachchan. I saw it in the edit it was beautiful. Also, ‘Yahaan’, another film of his got a National Award. So, I was like ‘I am incredible hands.’ This subject could go haywire if it was with some other director. But Shoojit Sircar was a pioneer. He started doing these films. "

Further talking about how Vicky Donor became the first taboo film in Ayushmann's career, the actor said-

"My career path was set because of Vicky Donor, because that was the first taboo subject I dealt with. And I carried it forward in other films. So, he set the tone right for me, and before that all those six films never saw the light of the day.”

Talking about how he is extremely happy to have debuted with Vicky Donor, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor further added-

"My debut film had to be good or else I won't get another film. So that's what I thought about, so I waited and I'm glad Vicky Donor happened.”

For the unversed, actor Ayushmann Khurrana rejected six films before he chose the Shoojit Sircar directorial project. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, it starred Yami Gautam in the lead role and revolved around the idea of sperm donation and infertility.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk