'Risk-taker' Ayushmann Khurrana Spills His Secret Post Completing 10 Years In Bollywood

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his craft. Over the years, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry and proved his acting mettle with each of its releases. From essaying the role of a cop in Article 15 to portraying Pooja in the comedy film Dream Girl, Ayushmann has come a long way.

As Ayushmann Khurrana completes a decade in Bollywood, he opened up about his journey in the film industry and revealed how taking risks with his choices of projects has shaped his Bollywood career.

Ayushann Khurrana completes 10 years in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana kickstarted his journey in the film industry with the Shoojit Sircar directorial romantic comedy film Vicky Donor released in April 2012. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, and revolves around the idea of sperm donation and infertility.

As per Mid-Day, the actor recently opened up on completing a decade in the industry and is extremely grateful for his mentors and makers who trusted him on this journey. Adding to this the actor said,

“For someone with no connection, no inroads in the Hindi film industry, I am grateful that I found quality mentors who believed in me and guided me to where I’m today. Vicky Donor became my calling card to the industry about the movies that I would like to back.”

Talking about his feeling about achieving this milestone and looking back at his wonderful career, the actor further added,

“[Today] brings back a deluge of fond memories, reminds me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes.”

Post the release of Vicky Donor, the actor did not have a smooth run but that eventually made him take scripts that had a bigger cause. It pushed him to expand his horizon and experiment with his choices of roles. Talking about how taking risks has worked in his favour, the actor said,

“Being a purist to my craft and being a risk-taker worked for me. I walked the path less travelled. Today, when I look back at my body of work, I’m proud of my decisions. [My run] has further reinforced my belief about never picking safe scripts”

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming projects

On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for the upcoming romantic drama An Action hero, produced by Aanand L Rai. He is also gearing up for the release of the socio-political thriller Anek. Apart from that, he also has Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk