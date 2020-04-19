Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Amitabh Bachchan's Unreleased Film 'Shoebite' Sircar's Best Work

Ayushmann Khurrana in an interview with a film critic said that Shoojit Sircar's unreleased film 'Shoebite' featuring Amitabh Bachchan should release 'right now' as it is the director's best work till now. Praising the film, Ayushmann said that he has watched it two times already and considers it Shoojit's 'best film till date'.

Khurrana further added that if it is released now, it could be India's entry to Oscars. "It’s so beautiful. I think somebody should request and release it right now. This is the time. I have seen it twice before Vicky Donor by the way. Once alone and once with Tahira. I was so inspired and happy," said Ayushmann.

Filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra also replied, "I completely agree that film is undoubtedly a masterpiece and arguably one of @SrBachchan best performances in current times he really gave the film a lot of heart and soul and you feel it totally !!!!"

T 2753 - PLEASE .. PLEASE ... PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..🙏🙏 don't KILL creativity !! pic.twitter.com/wSlpABMkx6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan's movie Shoebite was a movie about self-discovery. The film was based on the life of John Pereira. Shoebite saw an unfortunate clash of fate as it never even got a release date due to the clash between two production houses. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwwala.

Ayushmann & Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo'

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, marks the first collaboration between Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Set in Lucknow, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. "Gulabo Sitabo" is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. "Gulabo Sitabo is an extremely simple film. It's a sweet film about the banter between a landlord and a tenant. I'm the tenant, Bachchan sir is the landlord and we are always at loggerheads. It's as simple as that. The magic is, sometimes you find simplicity most exciting in life and that's what the film is about," said Khurrana to PTI.

