Did Ayushmann Khurrana's Mother-in-law Play A Role In Ramayan? Tahira Kashyap Clarifies

On Saturday, there were speculations and reports suggesting that Ayushmann Khurrana's mother-in-law Anita Kashyap features in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' as Trijata. Later, Tahir Kashyap, took to her social media handles to clarify that her mother has absolutely no connection with the show.

"There's no truth to these reports of my mother, Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever," the statement read. Tahira's father Yajan Kashyap, in an interview also reacted on the reports and said, "totally, baseless, false and concocted."

Tahira Kashyap says that the lockdown situation could be viewed from two perspectives. One, by making the most of what is available and the other is by grumbling and grudging. Tahira admits that she did both and that is how she decided to release "Lockdown Tales".

Opening up about the same, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said in a statement, "I'm really excited to bring these special stories from everyday life to the people out there. They are really simple stories about humanity, but in complex times. I love writing and honestly, without any agenda, these stories just started flowing. These lockdown tales are a mere moment or thought taken out from our lives and at times we just need to cherish that.”

