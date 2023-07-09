Ayushmann Khurrana Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led To A Resurgence Of Indie Music

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has made a mark for himself as a singer with hits such as "Paani Da Rang", "Saadi Gali" and "Mitti Di Khushboo", says he ensures that his tracks are soulful and the lyrics are not "cheesy or cheap".

The "Andhadhun" star has come up with his new song, a Punjabi-pop fusion single titled "Raatan Kaaliyan".

"With singles, I make sure the song is soulful, pure and the lyrics are not cheesy or cheap. It happens with music in films also, but with singles it is more so because it is an extension of our personality," Khurrana told PTI in an interview.

The music video of the song, which talks about heartbreak and separation, is directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Dar Gai. It is available on T-Series' YouTube channel.

The single is composed by Khurrana's longtime collaborator and childhood friend Rochak Kohli and the lyrics are penned by the actor's college friends Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma.

The 38-year-old actor, who has also sung "Nazm Nazm" and "Haareya", said he has made a conscious commitment to come up with at least two to three songs in a year.

"Earlier, I used to release one song a year. The plan now is to release at least two-three songs a year. I didn't get time earlier as I would have two-three films releasing a year.

"Now, maybe one or two films I will do and will do more songs because I was missing music. I want to do more music, he said.

Khurrana believes the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a resurgence of indie music.

At that time, fewer films were released and music was in high (demand). There were people composing, rather than doing music videos. They were just releasing songs online. It helped the musicians, he said.

Indie music is not indie anymore, it is out there. It (has connected) with Gen Z, with people who love listening to those tracks. It is great that we have this kind of music industry and it is going to trickle into film music. A lot of indie artists will go commercial (way), the actor-singer added.

Giving the example of Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's recent performance at the Coachella music festival in the US, Khurrana said the world has opened up to popular Indian music.

"Nobody thought a Punjabi song would be played at Coachella and people would be dancing to the beats of 'bhangra'. It's a huge high, we are already reaching there and we will be there," he said.

Acting and music are intertwined, believes Khurrana, best known for films like "Vicky Donor", "Andhadhun", "Bala", "Article 15", and "An Action Hero".

He said singing has helped him become a better actor.

When you act or react, it is like a 'jugal bandi' between two actors. It is like a jam session. So if you are a musician, it helps you realise that 'sur'."

Khurrana credited his family for always encouraging him to follow his creative interests.

"My grandmother used to sing in Gurudwara and she would mimic also, so both singing and acting come from her. It was probably in our family. It is a filmi family and they have always encouraged me to act, sing, and perform on stage... It was a wholesome upbringing that I had during my childhood."

On the movie front, the actor will be next seen in "Dream Girl 2", a sequel to the 2019 film "Dream Girl".