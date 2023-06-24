Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Shoutout From US Leader At Luncheon Hosted For PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on his United States tour. He was hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris in Washington DC on Friday. At the luncheon, the Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked about the love America shares with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. Now, the Peaches crooner has reacted to it.

3 things you need to know

Diljit Dosanjh is the first Punjabi singer to perform at US music festival Coachella.

The singer has done multiple shows in the states.

He is regarded as one of the most well-known Indian singers in the US.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout by US Secretary of State

In his speech, Secretary of State Blinken said, “India is a part of our daily lives, here in the US. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr. Prime Minister I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business-leaders, public servants, almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you.” Reacting to the name drop, Diljit shared the clip on his Twitter handle on Saturday. In the caption, he added Indian and an American flags.

Diljit Dosanjh makes history at Coachella stage

Earlier in April, Diljit set the record by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Caochella. The actor-singer performed his hit tracks including Proper Patola, Raat Di Gedi, Born to Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Laembadgini, and more. American DJ Diplo was spotted grooving on the beats of his Punjabi songs in the crowd. Diljit wore a black Punjabi kurta and tamba for his performance at Coachella. The crowd cheered for him all along.

(Diljit Dosanjh on the stage of Coachella | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is all set for the release of his upcoming film Chamkila. He will be playing the role of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film promises to tell the untold story of the highest record-selling artist in Punjab. Chamkila, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, will also star Parineeti Chopra in the lead role.