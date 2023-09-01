Ayushmann Khurrana Says ‘nothing Is Better Than Box Office Success’ After Series Of Flops

Ayushmann Khurrana recently delivered a hit with Dream Girl 2. The romantic comedy boasts a classic cast of Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, and features Ananya Panday. A follow-up to the 2019 film Dream Girl, the sequel has managed to make almost Rs 68 crores nett in a week against a reported budget of Rs 35 crores. Now that the film is a success at the box office, Ayushmann has opened up about it.

3 things you need to know:

Dream Girl 2 released on August 25, 2023.

The film has grossed $1.2 million in overseas collections.

It’s his first hit in the post-pandemic era.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about his first commercial hit after pandemic

Ayushmann, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that he finds nothing sweeter than a box office success. He recalled that ever since his childhood, he’s felt the same while watching cinema on the big screen. He added while his films such as Article 15 and Andhadhun may get appreciation decades after their release, commercial films always cater to the audience.

“Andhadhun, Article 15, 20 years down the line will still be appreciated. But, commercial films are there for the audience and for the public who leave logic behind at home to have fun,” said Ayushmann. He then said that as long as his commercial films receive the same reception from the audience, he will continue to do films such as An Action Hero or Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s string of flops

While Dream Girl 2’s Rs 67.5 crore is an impressive figure, this hasn’t been the case for Ayushmann Khurrana’s flicks as of late. Ever since his early 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he’s witnessed a number of continuous flops. While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was made on a reported budget of Rs 25 crore, it managed to mint Rs 86 crores approximately at the box office.

After that, he appeared in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), which made only Rs 41.23 crores against a reported budget of Rs 40 crores. His film Anek (2022) was made for Rs 47 crores, and ended up making less than Rs 11 crores at the box office. It’s the same case with Ayushmann's other 2022 outings Doctor G and An Action Hero, both of which flopped with only Rs 26.45 crore and Rs 10.89 crore being made against the budget of Rs 35 crores and Rs 47 crore, respectively.