Ayushmann Khurrana Shares First Glimpse Of Brother Aparshakti’s Newly Born Daughter Arzoie

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are currently embracing parenthood after giving birth to their first child, Arzoie. Ever since the news of the newborn has surfaced on the Internet, fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the little one. Aparshakti’s brother-actor Ayushmann took to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse of his niece.

He shared an adorable picture of Aparshakti with his daughter taking a nap on his chest. The picture showed Baby Arzoie dressed in a cute light pink attire while resting her head on her father’s chest. Aparshakti can be seen cradling her with all the love and affection. This is the first picture of her which is very clear. Aparshakti had earlier given a glimpse of Arzoie through an adorable picture where the little one can be seen firmly holding her mother's finger. The actor wrote, "It's a little love triangle for us @aakritiahuja #arzoieakhurana".

Ayushmann Khurrana gives a glimpse of brother Aparshakti’s daughter Arzoie

Sharing the picture, the actor had revealed that his brother Aparshakti had been blessed with an angel and had revealed her name, “Arzoie A. Khurana'. Aparshakti's wife and newbie mother, Aakriti, has also reshared the same picture on her handle. To note, Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti welcomed their first child almost after 7 years of marriage. The couple got married on September 7, 2014. The couple even wished each other recently on their anniversary with a beautiful post on Instagram. While wishing the Luka Chuppi actor, Aakriti wrote, “7 years of calm and chaos summed up. #HappyAnniversary @aparshakti_khurana." Reacting to the post, Aparshakti dropped several red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti Khurana is basking in the success of his latest film Helmet opposite actor Pranutan Bahl. The film was digitally released on Zee5 on September 3. This comedy-drama is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Dino Morea along with Sony Pictures Networks Productions. The story of the film revolves around people feeling awkward while buying and talking about condoms. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.