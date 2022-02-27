Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have carved a niche with their trailblazing roles in the 2015 romance drama Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film broke many stereotypes and put forth the message of body positivity in a beautiful manner. As the film clocked seven years today, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a scene from the movie that has a special place in his heart. The actor also shared the back story of the scene.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared his favourite scene from the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The scene had Ayushmann's character Prem appearing for an English exam. As he does not know anything, he writes a letter to request the teacher to pass him. Sharing the clip, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "7 years back this little gem released in theatres sans any fanfare. I had immense faith in the concept as this was my first social issue based film."

He further mentioned why the scene had a special place in his heart. The actor wrote, "This scene holds a special place in my heart. I had made my voice feeble for this film and while giving this voice over I’d thought about my situation during my math exam for my pre boards as I was always bad with numbers." "In 2015 I had no idea how important were opening numbers and the word of mouth effect. Just before this scene I was playing cricket on location with crew members. Rishikesh ke school ke peeche ki jhaadiyon mein ball gum gayi thi and I couldn’t get my final touch up done because both my hair and make-up guys were busy looking for the ball," the actor added.

Ayushmann thanks the team of Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Ayushmann Khurrana further thanked the team of Dum Laga ke Haisha. He mentioned the music in the scene is called Prem's Theme and further gave its description. He wrote, "The background score of this scene is called the Prem’s theme which was a beautiful improv by Papon. Anu Malik’s versatility could also be seen in this album." "A true 90s setting this film is a milestone in my career. Thank you Sharat for this gem. Kya kamaal ki writing hai. Manu bhai for such lovely cinematography. Kumar Sanu for being the nostalgia inducer. Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadda, Chandrachoor Rai, Shrikant Verma, Shardul Rana, Devika Vatsa, Alka Amin, V. K. Sharma and the entire team. Mahesh for being my BFF in the film and being a fantastic dialogue coach. And most importantly Bhumi for giving one of the best debuts in the industry. We’ve always been each other’s cheerleaders. And we made it boomz!" the actor added.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk