Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana carved a special place in the audience's hearts with their trailblazing roles in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film, which revolved around Prem (Khurrana) and Sandhya's (Bhumi) relationship, broke many stereotypes and put forth the message of body positivity very clearly. As the film clocks 7 years since its release, Bhumi shared a special post reminiscing her journey on the project.

Sharing a small clip from the film via social media, Bhumi penned a gratitude note for people who accepted her character with open arms. She also thanked Ayushmann Khurrana for being an integral part of her journey and the makers for giving her the opportunity to star in a masterpiece like this one. Ayushmann also spoke about his biggest takeaway from the film, quipping that it made him realise the importance of 'content'.

Bhumi Pednekar marks 7 years of Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, February 27, Bhumi shared a snippet from one of the film's songs and wrote, "Today as I look back, at the girl that started with #DumLagaKeHaisha to where I’ve grown up to be, All I can say is THANK YOU. Thank you for giving Sandhya so much love. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, a film that’s gone down in posterity. From Sandhya to Sumi, it’s been nothing short of a dream, a dream I’m still living'. She then thanked Khurrana for his role in her career and then moved on to the makers, her co-actors and director Sharat Katariya for making the film. Take a look.

Ayushmann Khurrana also mentioned how Dum Laga Ke Haisha happened to him when he was looking for compelling stories and collaborations with the best filmmakers. “The incredible reaction to Dum Laga Ke Haisha showed me that my path in the industry was to pick the best scripts, tell the most disruptive, engaging and entertaining stories and that success will follow! I haven’t second-guessed myself ever since," he said.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BHUMIPEDNEKAR)