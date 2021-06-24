Ayushmann Khurrana Soaks In The Picturesque Kasauli View With Wife Tahira Kashyap

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated with his daily life. Recently he took to Instagram to share photos from his recent trip to Kasauli hills. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared photos with his wife Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys the view from the hills with Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share photos from his recent trip to Kausali hills in Himachal Pradesh. Ayushmann shared photos of the beautiful views from the mountains and even shared a photo with Tahira. In the photo, both Ayushmann and Tahira can be seen enjoying an aesthetic view from a hill. He wrote, 'With her' in the photo. Take a look at the photo below.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s social media presence

Ayushmann posts frequently on social media and keeps his fans entertained with his posts. Recently, he shared an old photo of his father and even wrote a heartfelt message with it. In the caption, he wrote, “Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati.” (During childhood, I used to love breaking the restraints set by my our father, but now as an adult, I can’t seem to break restraints that we as humans impose on ourselves). "We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films, and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time, he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher, and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana #FathersDay.” Check out the photo below.

On June 23, 2021, Ayushmann shared an old photo of himself from his days at Punjab University. Along with the photo, Ayushmann even described his carefree college days and wrote, “ (Circa 2006) Baat hai Punjab University ke hut number fourteen ki. Muskaan hai befikar everyday routine ki. Mass comm dept ki purani building ke peeche. Samosa aur chai. University ka most famous guy. Fir bhi quite shy #throwback.” Have a look at his post below.

