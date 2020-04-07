The Debate
Ayushmann Khurrana Surprises Fan On Her Birthday, Varun Dhawan Shares Fan-made Mask; See

Bollywood News

'Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves,' wrote Ayushmann.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ayushmann Khurrana

"Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana who surprised his fan on her 49th birthday. 

Two girls Janvi and Kavya requested Ayushmann to wish their mother and the actor happily not just wished, but also played the song on guitar. He also said, "Of course this is your first and last quarantine birthday. After that every birthday will be not just with family but also with friends! So, happy birthday!"

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of a little kid who made a mask with the actor's name on it. Reiterating, Varun wrote, "Stay home, stay safe."

How Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and other Bollywood actors spent their weekend

Ayushmann & Varun pledge support

Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan have pledged their support for the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — PM CARES relief fund. "I'm pledging my support to this noble initiative by PM Narendra Modi ji. As a nation, we should all look to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in the best of our capacity. It will help our nation to support our fellow citizens in distress," wrote Ayushmann who decided not to disclose the amount.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan contributed Rs 30 lakhs to the PM CARES fund.

 

 

First Published:
