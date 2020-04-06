How Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Bollywood Actors Spent Their Weekend

The Coronavirus pandemic has spread over numerous countries all around the world. Some male celebrities from Bollywood have been homebound and have been sharing their ways of surviving the quarantine. All these celebrities have been very active on social media post the Coronavirus pandemic and have been explaining the importance of social distancing to their fans. Check out how some of the leading male actors in Bollywood like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and others spent their quarantine weekend.

Vicky Kaushal

Over the weekend, Vicky Kaushal mastered the art of flipping an omelette perfectly. Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared a hilarious video of himself flipping an omelette perfectly. In a humorous take on the achievement, Vicky Kaushal wrote that he is now an elite member of the omelette flippers. He wrote, ‘Make way for the latest entrant in the elite club of #TheOmeletteFlippers!’

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushamann Khurrana revealed that he was catching up with some exercise over the weekend. Taking a dig at his heavily bearded look, Ayushmann Khurrana even called himself a caveman. Ayushamm Khurrana posed shirtless for the picture that he shared on his Instagram story.

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana took to his Instagram story and mentioned that he is socially distancing from everyone. However, he did meet his family over a video call. Aparshakti Khurana shared a picture of the video call that took place between his parents, his brother and sister in law Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. Aparshakti Khurana was also joined by his wife Aakriti Ahuja.

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu on his Instagram account introduced his quarantine partner. Kunal Kemmu introduced his dog Masti who sat on the floor looking at the camera adoringly. Kunal Kemmu mentioned that he has been spending a lot of time with Masti and that he is glad that he gets to spend time with her.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan spent the weekend trying to drown all the noise. He posted a picture with his headphones and stated that ones the music comes on his worries go off. He added the hashtag ‘Have a great day’ at the end of the post. Varun Dhawan looked handsome in a white Gucci sweatshirt as he posed for the lens.

