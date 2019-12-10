Ayushmann Khurrana To Reunite With 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Cast For A Song Remake

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently soaring high on the success of his last venture, Bala, had a brilliant run at the box office this year. With four back-to-back hits in 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his upcoming comedy, Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with Jitendra Kumar. As per the latest reports, Ayushmann Khurrana will collaborate with Yo Yo Honey Singh and his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan colleagues for a song remake. Here are all the details.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' - New song

As per the recent reports, the remake of the much-popular Punjabi song Gabru is on the cards and the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan have roped in Yo Yo Honey Singh to voice the song. Reportedly, the song will be shot for over four to five days in Mumbai with Ayushmann Khurrana and his reel-life family. Expected to be a family dance number, the much-awaited remake will be choreographed by Bosco-Martis. Recreated by Tanish Bagchi, the untitled song will be one of its kind, as the makers have promised to retain the original essence of the song and modify it with a modern backdrop. As per reports, the first schedule of the song was shot in Benaras. Actor Pankhuri Awasthi, who plays a prominent role in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with the cast and crew of the song. Take a look at the post shared by Pankhuri Awasthi:

What to expect from 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'?

Seems like Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on a success streak, as the actor's releases like Dream Girl and Andhadun have not only been accepted by critics but have also raked in good business. The actor is all set to grace the big screen with his next, Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer will mark Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie will bring back the Badhai Ho trio, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta once again.

