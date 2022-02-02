Last Updated:

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Locks New Release Date, To Now Arrive In May; See Poster

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the release date of his upcoming socio-political thriller, 'Anek' along with an intense new poster.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
ayushmann khurrana, Anek

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AYUSHMANNK


With a trail of big-budgeted projects locking their release date, makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Anek have also dropped its updated release date. The Anubhav Sinha directorial film, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 31, 2022, has now been postponed to May 2022. The upcoming actioner will reunite Sinha and Ayushmann after their blockbuster film Article 15

Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. Along with the release date, the Vicky Donor actor also dropped an intense-looking poster showcasing his character Joshua. 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek to hit theatres on May 13, 2022

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 2, the actor dropped the poster which gives a faint glimpse of his character giving out an intense expression. In the caption, he wrote, "It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan!#Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022. Take a look. 

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira on b'day; reveals the first song he sang for her

Considered one of Sinha's most ambitious projects to date, Anek has been shot in exquisite locations of the North East. It's also the director's most expensive project to date. Talking about the project, Anubhav stated,"Anek is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep-rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation. It was an incredibly difficult film to make. We shot it in locales hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit and I am so proud of what we’ve created.”

READ | 'An Action Hero': Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ayushmann Khurrana; shooting begins in London

Bhushan Kumar also heaped praises on the project and mentioned, "Anek is a celebration of diversity and an important subject that needs to be brought into the limelight."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AYUSHMANNK)

READ | 'An Action Hero': Ayushmann Khurrana shares quirky glimpse of 'glass shattering action'
READ | 'An Action Hero': Ayushmann Khurrana excited as he starts London shoot, posts quirky video
READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's latest picture has fans going gaga over his uber cool attire; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: ayushmann khurrana, anek, bollywood
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com