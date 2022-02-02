Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' Locks New Release Date, To Now Arrive In May; See Poster

With a trail of big-budgeted projects locking their release date, makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Anek have also dropped its updated release date. The Anubhav Sinha directorial film, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on March 31, 2022, has now been postponed to May 2022. The upcoming actioner will reunite Sinha and Ayushmann after their blockbuster film Article 15.

Billed as a socio-political thriller, Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. Along with the release date, the Vicky Donor actor also dropped an intense-looking poster showcasing his character Joshua.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek to hit theatres on May 13, 2022

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 2, the actor dropped the poster which gives a faint glimpse of his character giving out an intense expression. In the caption, he wrote, "It takes just ONE to make a difference. Time to unite as Ek! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan!#Anek IN CINEMAS 13.05.2022. Take a look.

Considered one of Sinha's most ambitious projects to date, Anek has been shot in exquisite locations of the North East. It's also the director's most expensive project to date. Talking about the project, Anubhav stated,"Anek is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep-rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation. It was an incredibly difficult film to make. We shot it in locales hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit and I am so proud of what we’ve created.”

Bhushan Kumar also heaped praises on the project and mentioned, "Anek is a celebration of diversity and an important subject that needs to be brought into the limelight."

