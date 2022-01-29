Ayushmann Khurrana's Latest Picture Has Fans Going Gaga Over His Uber Cool Attire; See Pic

Actor Ayushman Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood and has managed to impress the audiences with his unusual choice of characters. The actor has always grabbed the limelight for his different choice of films. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor also has other films lined up in his kitty and is currently busy filming for his next venture titled An Action Hero.

Ayushmann is very active on his social media handle and the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor leaves no stones unturned to impress his fans with his amazing pictures. Recently, the actor shared a photo of himself and netizens can't stop gushing over him.

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest post sets the internet on fire

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him seated comfortably in a car. In the picture, the Vicky Donor actor looked stylish as he donned a black quilted jacket, pairing it with a grey coloured t-shit and blue denim. Further, his dark brown sunglasses added to his style quotient. Sharing the picture, the actor captioned it as "Tell Me what you want."

Take a look at his post:

Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for his upcoming venture An Action Hero in London. In his latest post, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor shared updates from the shoot of the film.

The actor posted a video where he was travelling in a car with the crew members of the film. He expressed his excitement for the shoot, as he wrote 'An Action Hero', with a heart emoji, on the fog that appeared on the car window. Sharing the video, he captioned it as " And it begins! #AnActionHero."

Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming projects

On the work front, apart from An Action Hero, Ayushmann will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. He also has Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek in the pipeline, which is a remake of Tamil romantic-thriller film Anegan starring Dhanush and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. The film is slated to release on 31 March 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk