7 Ayushmann Khurrana Songs That Stole The Hearts Of His Fans

If there was a Bollywood template to actualize all your creative dreams in one stroke, Bala actor Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have hacked it. After an overwhelming response for his debut film Vicky Donor, the actor experienced the biggest low of his career. However, not just on the film front, Ayushmann showcased a turnaround in the world of music as well. Read on to listen to the soulful songs rendered by the ever-talented actor.

Pani Da Rang (Vicky Donor)

Pani Da Rang introduced the singer in Ayushmann Khurrana. Featuring alongside Yami Gautam in their debut, Vicky Donor, the song is written and composed by Ayushmann and Rochak Kohli. The actor also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Sadi Gali (Nautanki Saala)

Sadi Gali from the movie Nautanki Saala became an instant hit post its release. Sung by Ayushmann and Neeti Mohan, the song featured Pooja Salvi in the lead role alongside Ayushmann. This romantic song is composed by Ayushman and Rochak Kohli, who have also penned the lyrics with Gurpreet Saini.

O Heeriye

O Heeriye is a soft-rock love song in which the Andhadhun actor can be seen expressing his feelings towards his lover, played by Rhea Chakraborty. This song of Ayushmann has all the elements of love and romance. The music, as well as lyrics of this song, is conducted by Ayushmann and Rochak Kohli.

Mitti Di Khushboo

Mitti Di Khushboo is another romantic number by Ayushmann in which the protagonist is shown reminiscing about his lover. The lyrics of the song are penned by Rochak Kohli. Gurpreet Saini, and Gautam Govind Sharma. Apart from this, Rochak is also the composer of this romantic song.

Ik Vaari

Ik Vaari is another T-Series number, featuring Ayushmann with Aisha Sharma. The romantic number also has an Aashiqui moment in it. The music and lyrics of the song are scored by Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurrana.

Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Thsong from the film, Bareilly Ki Barfi, is another sensational number from Ayushmann. He is also one of the actors in the movie with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The music and lyrics of the song are given by Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

Yahin Hoon Main

Sung by Ayushmann, Yahin Hoon Main features himself and Yami Gautam. Rochak Kohli and Ayushmann Khurrana have scored the music of the song. The lyrics are penned by the duo along with Gautam Govind Sharma and Gurpreet Saini.

