Ayushmann Khurrana's THIS Throwback Photo Will Have Fans Saying 'roadie Banega Tu?'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took a stroll down memory lane as he shared a throwback photo on his social media handle. Taking to his Instagram, the Andhadhun actor reposted a picture for himself from his Roadies day. The actor was the winner of season 2 of the reality show post which he started his career in anchoring and then acting.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and reposted a picture posted by his fan page. The picture was from Khurrana's Roadies day, where he was crowned as the winner of season 2 of the show. As he shared the picture on his IG story the actor wrote #Throwback. Take a look at the picture below-

Ayushmann Khurrana is all about that 'old-school charm'

The actor recently in a conversation with ANI revealed that he stores every handwritten fan letter that he receives. Khurrana said, "I remember writing and posting letters while growing up and even now I prefer writing and leaving letters for my loved ones. It's an old-world charm that really fascinates me. I'm truly overwhelmed that I receive handwritten letters from my well-wishers." He further added that he made a point to read each and every one of them. "Their love inspires me. Some also give me very constructive feedback and that helps me understand how they are perceiving my work. These letters bring me immense joy and make me strive harder as an artiste," he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movies

On the work front, Khurrana will next be seen in the medical campus comedy-drama -. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the first look of his character from his upcoming movie. While sharing the first look of the movie Ayushmann wrote "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #Doctor G First Look." He will also be seen in the romantic drama movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

Khurrana had also taken to his Instagram and announced the wrap of his action thriller film Anek, he wrote, "t’s a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East."

(Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk)