Ayushmann Starrer 'Bala' To Be Screened At Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival In Toronto

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam starrer 'Bala' heads to Lavazza DriveIn Film Festival, Toronto. The official handle Maddock Films shared the news on Twitter. The film will be premiered on July 31.

'Bala', the story revolves around a man who against all odds is optimistic to make his hair grow back, given he's faced with a rather sad situation of premature balding.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update about the film on social media. "Bala to be screened at Lavazza Drive In Film Festival in #Toronto on 31 July 2020... A unique film festival meant to overcome the sense of isolation in the safe environment of a Drive In," he tweeted. Taran Adarsh further shared that 'Bala' is the only Indian film to be screened at the festival.

The film, which also stars actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles is based on premature balding. Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.

The film is helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

