Ayushmann Khurrana, Wife Tahira Kashyap Go For Bicycle Ride In Chandigarh; See Pictures

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been quite active on social media amid the lockdown, sharing posts about staying fit during the quarantine. His latest story on Instagram is about him and his wife Tahira Kashyap going for a bike ride in Chandigarh.

Ayushmann Khurrana takes his wife for a bicycle ride

Ayushmann Khurrana has been spending the majority of his time focusing on health and staying fit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been posting photos of his physical activities on his social media handle. Now, fans have caught a glimpse of him cycling in the city. He recently took to his official social media handle and posted a photo that featured his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap in his story section.

In the photos, fans can see that the actor, along with his wife, is all covered in protective gear while they go for a bicycle ride in the city of Chandigarh. She is seen wearing a black top with grey pants whereas the Bala actor is seen sporting a grey tank top with dark blue track pants. He captioned the photo saying, “Cycling with her”. Here is the photo posted by the actor:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Tahir Kashyap, on the other hand, also took to her official social media handle and shared this post. She also posted several photos on her account and captioned it saying, “These pictures that I took while cycling around my hometown have been the biggest source of inspiration, happiness and self-introspection too. I today value nature/environment honestly like never before. Yeh hai toh hum hain, let’s make the other way possible too. Let’s conserve”. Here is the post by Kashyap:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, where he shared the big screen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film was supposed to release in the theatres but due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, it had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video, on June 12, 2020. The film received positive reviews from critics. Here is the official trailer of the Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan starrer:

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



ALSO, READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.