Filhall: B Praak Looks Like A Boss In His New Music Video Featuring Akshay Kumar

B Praak is famous for giving his voice to many hit songs in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. Recently his song Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari became a major hit. B Praak is recently garnering all the praises for his recent song release titled Filhall featuring Akshay Kumar and debutant Nupur Sanon in the music video. B Praak is known for his soul-piercing voice which deeply touches the listeners and makes a lasting impact. He has worked as a composer for numerous hit songs in Punjabi and Hindi music industry.

He has given many hit songs along with the Punjabi songwriter Jaani like Qismat, Mann Bharrya, Hath Chumme, Naah, Soch, Kya Baat Ay, and Pachtaoge with the latest song Filhall in this list as well. Mann Bharrya was the debut track of B Praak. He has won many awards for his song Soch along with Harrdy Sandhu, his Punjabi song Soch was also remade in a Hindi version. This is the first time that B Praak has featured in a Hindi song and the audience is widely appreciating his screen presence.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon's Filhall Hits 49 Million Views In 2 Days

B Praak's look in Filhall

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar And Nupur Sanon Celebrate The Success Of Filhall With The Team

All about the song Filhall

Akshay Kumar dropped his debut music video along with Nupur Sanon titled Filhall on November 9. The song has garnered a massive appreciation from music lovers and has received a humongous amount of views amounting to 169 million views on YouTube currently. The music video has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics on social media. The song depicts the pain of meeting with the one whom you have loved and lost.

ALSO READ| Bollywood Music Videos: Twitter Compares Pachtaoge And Filhall

ALSO READ| Filhall Song Celebrity Reactions | Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, B Praak & Jaani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.