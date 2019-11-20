Filhall Song Celebrity Reactions | Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, B Praak & Jaani

Akshay Kumar recently appeared in his first-ever music video Filhall. The song also features Nupur Sanon, who is sister of actor Kriti Sanon. Sung by B Praak and composed by Jaani, it created a storm on the internet. Not only the audience, but many celebrities also fell in love with the song. Read to know more.
Superb heartfelt song @akshaykumar paaji ! N really enjoyed this emotional video @NupurSanon 👌, kudos to @azeem2112 n @BPraak for this love track 💪#Filhall https://t.co/e8FxDW0ODO— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 10, 2019
Mubarkan @akshaykumar Bhaji 😊 Baut Hee Pyara Song👏🏼 Mubarkan @yourjaani @BPraak @arvinderkhaira @NupurSanon 😊 https://t.co/UKb2Hrl16S— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 10, 2019
Superb song! Incredible melody and heartfelt video!!! This ones going to own the charts!❤️❤️👍👍👍 https://t.co/gDBnkgqoc7— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 9, 2019
What a song👌👌👌 💣 #Filhall Mubarak to everyone 🙏@akshaykumar @BPraak @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @NupurSanon @AmmyVirk https://t.co/G1OzPlsmFH— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) November 9, 2019
On Looooppppppp Love love love it!! ❤️❤️ #Filhal https://t.co/EjOAet84wH @akshaykumar Sir @NupurSanon @BPraak @yourjaani WOWWWW!! What an Amazing Song the best this year!!🕺❤️— Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) November 9, 2019
Another gem from your tijori of music @akshaykumar sir! Super super melody and lovely video! @azeem2112 killing it! 💥 https://t.co/rwMMegNS1E— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 10, 2019
Congratulations @akshaykumar sir on your first music video and to you too @NupurSanon and Welcome. What a lovely track #Filhaal. https://t.co/uq7A5Qv2WY— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 10, 2019
Sundi..... what a beautiful song !!!! Expect nothing less from you @akshaykumar ... @NupurSanon you are looking great ... my best wishes to you !!!! #Filhall https://t.co/3KfL84dlbc— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 10, 2019
Andddd its finally out!!💃🏻Been OBSESSED with this heart wrenching song for a while now!🎵Its been on repeat mode and once you guys hear it, you’ll know what i mean! 💞❤️ This song is Soul! #Filhallhttps://t.co/X9tmlEVpEz@nupursanon @akshaykumar @BPraak @yourjaani @arvindrkhaira— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 9, 2019
Congratulations @BPraak @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira kaamaal jodi 👏👏 @akshaykumar paaaji killing it🙏🏼👏 #filhall @azeem2112 https://t.co/5ANC5Xl0LC— Jassie Gill (@jassiegill) November 9, 2019
After being in the industry for so long, I decided to make my music video debut because some things are better felt than explained. Presenting #Filhall! https://t.co/HfLi0ByZbY@nupursanon@BPraak @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @AmmyVirk @DesiMelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms #FilhallSong— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 9, 2019
