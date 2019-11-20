Filhall Song Celebrity Reactions | Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, B Praak & Jaani

Akshay Kumar recently appeared in his first-ever music video Filhall. The song also features Nupur Sanon, who is sister of actor Kriti Sanon. Sung by B Praak and composed by Jaani, it created a storm on the internet. Not only the audience, but many celebrities also fell in love with the song. Read to know more.

Filhall song celebrity reactions

Superb song! Incredible melody and heartfelt video!!! This ones going to own the charts!❤️❤️👍👍👍 https://t.co/gDBnkgqoc7 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 9, 2019

Another gem from your tijori of music @akshaykumar sir! Super super melody and lovely video! @azeem2112 killing it! 💥 https://t.co/rwMMegNS1E — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 10, 2019

Congratulations @akshaykumar sir on your first music video and to you too @NupurSanon and Welcome. What a lovely track #Filhaal. https://t.co/uq7A5Qv2WY — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) November 10, 2019

Sundi..... what a beautiful song !!!! Expect nothing less from you @akshaykumar ... @NupurSanon you are looking great ... my best wishes to you !!!! #Filhall https://t.co/3KfL84dlbc — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 10, 2019

Andddd its finally out!!💃🏻Been OBSESSED with this heart wrenching song for a while now!🎵Its been on repeat mode and once you guys hear it, you’ll know what i mean! 💞❤️ This song is Soul! #Filhallhttps://t.co/X9tmlEVpEz@nupursanon @akshaykumar @BPraak @yourjaani @arvindrkhaira — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 9, 2019

Filhall Song

