Baaghi 3 In High Demand For A Re-release, Premier On Television And OTT Platforms

The third installment of Sajid Nadiadwala's successful franchise, Baaghi released on 6th March and despite being a non-holiday release, the film opened big at the box office. The action entertainer also recorded the highest advance opening of the year as well as was the widest release of the year. Though the movie marked its 100 crores collection till the last day, in real terms the collection can be termed as 250 crores amidst the many odd prevailing factors at the time of its release.

Everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of it in the theatres but the restraint came in view due to the many factors. This, in turn, has created a huge demand for the film for a re-release, premier on television and OTT spaces as the content would work brilliantly, considering the last two films of the franchise still are on the list of binge-watch!

The most awaited action film of the year released and the unbeatable action sequences challenging physics and gravity left everyone awestruck, that are performed by our very own Youngest Action Superstar Tiger Shroff. The third installment of the biggest action franchise, Baaghi 3 won reviews from all across and surely, created a storm.

The industry and the critics, alike have loved the phenomenal action sequences and the storyline. The audiences can't get enough of keeping you at the edge of the seat action scenes. Baaghi 3 going all out has barely used VFX and all the action sequences are shot in real which have managed to win against all the odds.

Riding high on the demand for a re-release, we truly are awaiting to witness and experience the action extravaganza by the magical duo, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff- reloaded!

