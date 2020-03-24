Tiger Shroff Croons A Romantic Song For Ananya's Challenge, Nominates Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He was last seen in the action film Baaghi 3. Recently the fans of the actor were in for a pleasant surprise as he took to his Instagram to share a post in which he is seen singing romantic numbers in his voice.

Disha Patani Bonds With Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna During Coronavirus Self-quarantine

Recently, Instagram has been full of challenges where people are tagging their friends and loved ones to do some sort of task and post on their account as everyone is at home for Coronavirus quarantine. Ananya Panday was also tagged in one such challenge. She was tagged in an Antakshari challenge. She took to her Instagram stories to announce that she was tagged by posting a cute video with hashtag #quarantakshari. She sang the song Dheeme Dheeme and further nominated many friends and celebrities. She also nominated Tiger Shroff for the Antakshari challenge. The War actor accepted the challenge and posted a video on his Instagram.

Disha Patani Is All Praise For Close Friend Tiger Shroff's Moves In 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

Tiger Shroff started by saying, “Ananya I accept your challenge.” He also said that he is further nominating a few of his co-stars in the caption. He then went on to sing the romantic number, Sab Tera, from his movie Baaghi. In the caption, he also said that he is accepting the challenge. He also revealed that he was also nominated by Dino Morea. In the same post, he was also seen singing a song from Dino Morea’s challenge. He sang Jab Tak from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

See the video here

Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Wants To Know The Size Of Disha Patani's Dress; Read Reply

Tiger Shroff Not Disha Patani's 'best Friend'? Actor's Weekend Update Claims As Much

Tiger Shroff’s fans are appreciating his voice as he sang two romantic numbers. He then further nominated Disha Patani for the same challenge. Disha Patani is yet to comment on the challenge. Disha Patani was last seen in the song Do You Love Me from Tiger Shroff's movie Baaghi 3.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.