'Baaghi' Movie's Shooting Location: Find Out Where The 2016 Action-thriller Was Filmed

Baaghi is a 2016 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The action film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, with Sudheer Babu and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Ronny, a rebellious man, who falls in love with Sia but circumstances separate them.

Years later, Ronny learns that Sia is abducted by a martial arts champion, Raghav. The film had a worldwide release on April 29, 2016. It is the first installment to the Baaghi film series followed by two spiritual sequels, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Here is everything you need to know about the shooting location of Baaghi movie.

Baaghi movie's shooting location

The shooting of Baaghi movie took place primarily in India and Thailand. The action thriller movie featured stunning backdrops of the Kerala backwaters with its serene beaches and coconut groves. The film also extensively shows the Krabi island in Thailand where the majority of the fight sequences were filmed. Laying in southern Thailand, the Province of Krabi Island is a beautiful landscape, covered with hills, mangrove swamps, limestone rocks, and forests of oil palms. With eight districts in its pocket, Krabi island is one of the major tourist destinations in Thailand. The filming of the movie began on May 27, 2015, and was completed the following year in the month of February.

Soma Kerala Palace, Kochi was shown in the movie as the Karma Institute as the school of Guruswamy. The film perfectly captures the essence of the South Indian state with proper locations, costumes, and traditions. The popular romantic track from the film titled Sab Tera was shot at the exotic Poda Island in Thailand. The Kerala city of Alleppey is also a favourite destination amongst the location scout for several reasons. The beautiful spread of houseboats and backwaters, the chartreuse paddy fields of Kerala, the boat races, the landscape has made this locale enticing. Tiger and Shraddha's love song from the film titled Girl I Need You was shot on one of the boats in Alleppey as well.

Image Credits: Nadiadwala Grandson Official Youtube Channel