'Baahubali' Writer KV Prasad In Talks To Script Aamir Khan's 'Mahabharat'

Veteran writer K V Vijayendra Prasad says he is in early discussions to pen the script for Aamir Khan's "Mahabharat" adaptation. Aamir has been planning a film series on the epic mythological tale for quite some time.

Prasad is best known for working as a writer on his son, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "Baahubali" series, as well as movies like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi". "The dialogue has started between me and Mr Aamir Khan regarding 'Mahabharat'. We will begin work on the script. It is too premature to talk anything in detail about the project," Prasad told PTI.

The 78-year-old writer said during the lockdown he has penned a few stories. "Writing is my passion and I kept on writing but it is too early to reveal anything. My next project to come out is RRR'," he said. "RRR" features top Telugu stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR, besides Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, next year in January.

About Mahabharat

While there are many speculations over the project, later the mythological story coming out in a seven-part web series also started doing the rounds.

Mona Singh talks about 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and her co-star Aamir Khan; Read here

Aamir's next Laal Singh Chadha

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the leading roles, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster film Forest Grump, which stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise in the leading roles. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role. Expected to hit the theatres in December, the film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

Chandigarh HC issues notice to Aamir Khan over 'intolerance' remark, Read here

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.