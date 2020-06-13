Mona Singh Talks About 'Laal Singh Chaddha' And Her Co-star Aamir Khan; Read Here

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, popular TV actor Mona Singh opened up about her experience of working with Aamir Khan in an upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh also gave an insight into her banter with Aamir Khan on the sets. Interestingly, Mona Singh revealed that Aamir Khan was amazed every time her first take was okayed. She also gave a remark to her recent web-series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3.

In the brief conversation, Mona Singh started her conversation while praising Aamir. The actor said that she considered herself fortunate to have this opportunity. Mona further added that it was a pleasure for her to see Aamir watching her shots. She mentioned that Aamir used to say, 'First take mein ho gaya, are waah'.

Sharing stories from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona Singh said that there are numerous Punjabi dialogues in the film and Aamir often asked her to help him with the meaning and pronunciation of those dialogues.

In further conversation, Mona Singh gave a sneak peek into the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha amid the outbreak of COVID-19. As the discussion around resuming shoots gained momentum, Singh stated that she can barely wait to return to the set.

Elaborating about the same, she revealed that after their Amritsar and Chandigarh schedules, the team was supposed to head to Delhi for the next stint. But, Aamir decided to return to Mumbai as he did not want to put the unit at risk. She concluded saying that they have about 10 to 11 days of shoot left.

Talking about the film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, which released in 2014. The upcoming film is scheduled to take a December 2020 release.

As the conversation moved ahead, she also opened up about her character in her web-series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. In the family-drama series, she has played a woman in love with a married man. Commenting on the same, Singh said that if it was a TV show, her character would have been labelled as a home-breaker. But on an OTT platform, the approach is different, concluded the actor.

